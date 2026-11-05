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Rescued Las Vegas Alligator Lives in a Koi Pond, Needs Donors to Build Her Home
By Christopher Kim,6 days ago
Doris French Elementary School — Site of Alligator Education Impact. A six-foot alligator named Ally is living out of a converted koi pond at an undisclosed property near Las Vegas, and the local nonprofit caring for her is now asking neighbors to help pay for a real home. The Las Vegas Reptile Zoo says Ally was surrendered to the organization after being kept as an illegal pet in Southern Nevada, and volunteers are racing to fund a proper enclosure before her temporary digs become a long-term problem.
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