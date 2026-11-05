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NFL Trade Rules Explained: Can Only General Managers Discuss Player Trades?
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
Can Only NFL General Managers Discuss Player Trades?. No. The NFL does not have a league-wide rule requiring all trade discussions to take place exclusively between general managers. Head coaches, owners, presidents of football operations and other authorized executives may participate, depending on their teams’ internal policies. Who Can...