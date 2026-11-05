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The Batman Part 2 Leaks May Confirm Brian Tyree Henry Is Two-Face and Sebastian Stan Is Zsasz
By JB Augustine,6 days ago
Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part 2 is shaping up to be far less of a standard comic book sequel and much more of a high-stakes Hollywood demolition derby. While Warner Bros. and DC Studios continue to play coy and let the social media rumor mill do most of the heavy lifting, a messy, high-profile wave of workshop leaks has completely blown the doors off Gotham’s upcoming villain roster.