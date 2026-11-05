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Tony Pollard Trade Rumors: Latest Titans Updates, Potential Teams and NFL Trade Deadline News
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
The Tony Pollard trade rumors are attracting attention ahead of the November 10, 2026 NFL trade deadline. Several teams have been mentioned as possible destinations, but the Tennessee Titans reportedly remain reluctant to move their veteran running back. Latest Tony Pollard Trade Rumors. According to a November 3 report attributed...