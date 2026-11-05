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Brian Poindexter on his priorities for Ohio's 7th Congressional district
By Drew Maziasz,4 days ago
With Democrats picking up dozens of seats in Congress nationwide, the balance of power in has flipped from Republican control. One of those seats was Ohio’s 7th Congressional district, in a hotly contested race between the winning challenger Democrat Brian Poindexter and Republican incumbent Max Miller, whose campaign was plagued by resurfaced allegations of domestic violence which he has denied.