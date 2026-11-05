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Alex Highsmith Trade Rumors: Will the Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Him Before the 2026 NFL Deadline?
By Santiago Leon,6 days ago
The Alex Highsmith trade rumors are generating attention as the Pittsburgh Steelers approach the 2026 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10. Multiple NFL teams have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the veteran outside linebacker, but Pittsburgh has reportedly resisted inquiries. Latest Alex Highsmith Trade Rumors. Reports indicate multiple teams...