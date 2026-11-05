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Man treated for injuries after an attempted murder incident in Aiea, no arrests made yet
By Kayli Pascal-Martinez,6 days ago
AIEA, Hawaii (Island News) – An investigation is underway following an apparent attempted murder incident that was reported in the Aiea area on Wednesday night. According to police documents, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a 47-year-old man was reportedly assaulted by an unknown man who then took his property. As...
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