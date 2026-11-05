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How useful is political polling in modern-day politics?
By Drew Maziasz,6 days ago
With the 2026 midterm election behind us, polling is getting a second look for its accuracy and relevancy in modern-day politics. Political science professor Rob Alexander says that not only was this election a referendum on President Trump, but also a demonstration that quality candidates matter. He argues that the Democrats had a stronger roster of candidates.