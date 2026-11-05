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5th Avenue Parking Spots
5 days ago
Sturgeon Bay’s Common Council has approved the removal of three parking spaces along North 5th Avenue in front of North Shore Bank to alleviate congestion from vehicles parking on both sides of that roadway between Jefferson Street and Kentucky Street. The recommendation came from the city’s Local Transportation Board. The council last year approved the removal of a parking space on both sides of Jefferson Street, just east of the intersection with 5th Avenue, to make it easier for fire trucks to turn onto Jefferson Street. File photo by Kevin Boneske.