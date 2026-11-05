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Jacksonport Declares November Deer Donation Month
By Door County Pulse,5 days ago
The Jacksonport Town Board has declared November “Deer Donation Month,” encouraging hunters to donate surplus venison to help combat food insecurity. The board adopted the resolution on Oct. 27, recognizing hunting as a Wisconsin tradition, a source of healthy food and an important wildlife management tool. The resolution encourages hunters to donate surplus game through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ Deer Donation Program, which works with counties and local partners to provide venison to food assistance programs or through other organized efforts, such as Hunt for the Hungry.