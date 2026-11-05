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Dolphins Could Part Ways With Multiple Starters at Trade Deadline
By Jose Esquer,7 days ago
Unlike this offseason, the Miami Dolphins don’t appear interested in cutting ties with most of their roster. During the offseason, the team prioritized cap flexibility after the season and gaining draft capital. That led to the Dolphins moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb and Minkah Fitzpatrick in trades and releases.