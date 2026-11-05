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All Heart Container and Pieces of Heart locations in Zelda Ocarina of Time
By Johnny Yu,6 days ago
Heart Containers and Pieces of Heart are collectibles that increase your max health in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. While it's not mandatory to collect them, they're vital to your success and safety, as each Heart Container and every four Pieces of Heart will give you an additional heart. However, it'll take you a long time to track down every single one, because you need to defeat a majority of the bosses in the game and some of them are hidden in obscure locations.