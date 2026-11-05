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All Cucco locations in Kakariko Village in Zelda Ocarina of Time
By Josh Broadwell,6 days ago
Finding The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake's Kakariko Cucco locations seems like a chore too bothersome to deal with. A farmer lost her seven chickens, and she wants your help finding them and bringing them back to their little fenced-off area. She's got a very good reward for you, though, so the task is definitely worth your time, even if it isn't the most straightforward to complete.