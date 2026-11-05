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Denver-based Koyano Farm to launch Japanese green tea sales nationwide
By ColoradoBiz Staff,6 days ago
Front Range restaurants Sushi Den, Izakaya Den, Kizaki as partners. Tea certified organic by USDA and Japanese Agricultural Standards. Denver-based Koyano Farm will begin selling Japanese green tea online nationwide Nov. 10, with Front Range restaurants expected to introduce the tea this winter. Founded by Denver resident Taka Koyano, the...
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