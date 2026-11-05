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STB Rejects UP Appeal to Keep CEO Speech Under Wraps
5 days ago
The Surface Transportation Board on Wednesday rejected Union Pacific’s appeal to keep a recording of a March speech by CEO Jim Vena out of public view, saying the remarks may chill participation in its review of the proposed merger with Norfolk Southern. In the speech, Vena allegedly threatened to hike rates for shippers who opposed the merger. UP has denied threatening anyone and says the comments were taken out of context.