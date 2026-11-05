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Local community collects donations for Eason family after home fire
By Catherine Boulton,6 days ago
MEDINA, Tenn. (WBBJ) - A West Tennessee community is gathering around a local family in need after their home was engulfed in flames. The fire happened on Gibson Cemetery Road near State Route 187 in Medina on Wednesday night. The community is gathering donations and making a Meal Train for the Eason family who lost their home as well as everything inside. Local small businesses are also contributing by holding donation days.
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