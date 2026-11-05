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'Showing them what we're about' - Christian Pulisic and the USMNT's Golden Generation faced a trial by fire, but Cavan Sullivan and Co. are getting a different start
By Ryan Tolmich,7 days ago
Pulisic, McKennie and Adams were thrown into a rebuild. Now, they can give Cavan Sullivan and the USMNT's next generation the guidance and patience they lacked. The players now known as the U.S. Men's National Team's Golden Generation didn't arrive with open arms. They arrived to scorched earth. After the failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, the USMNT effectively hit reset for the 2022 cycle. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams were among the young stars handed the baton and told to run as far as they could, even if they tripped.