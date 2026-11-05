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Gang-Related Shooting Under Investigation; Detectives Seek Public Assistance
By Jeff Woodworth,6 days ago
Santa Rosa police are investigating a violent gang-related incident that occurred late Tuesday night on Cedarwood Drive. Authorities report that two men in their thirties were confronted by three to four suspects who used gang-related language before escalating the altercation. During the attack, one victim suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his arm, while the other was beaten and kicked in the head.