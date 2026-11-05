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Boys Soccer: Vanguard Classical East heads to 2A quarterfinals with home win over Loveland Classical
By COURTNEY OAKES,6 days ago
AURORA | In its first season as a varsity program, the Vanguard Classical East boys soccer team is one of the eight teams left in the Class 2A state playoffs. The Hawks got an opening round bye as the No. 8 seed and then downed No. 9 Loveland Classical Academy 3-2 Wednesday afternoon on their home pitch to move on to Saturday’s quarterfinals.