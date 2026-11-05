undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Beer, Bacon And BBQ Festival Marks 10th Year At Cranes Roost Park
By Jasmine Williams,6 days ago
Smoked brisket, cold craft beer and a wall of college football screens are taking over Cranes Roost Park this Saturday as the Beer, Bacon and BBQ festival returns to Altamonte Springs for its 10th year. The event runs from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 274 Cranes Roost Blvd., bringing together local pitmasters, breweries and a full slate of games and vendors for an afternoon built around three of the region's favorite food groups.
1