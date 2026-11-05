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Ahead of China trip, White House says America's 'best interest' will drive foreign policy
By VOA Mandarin,6 days ago
Editor's note: This story was translated from the original VOA Mandarin article. On Wednesday, the White House told the Voice of America (VOA) that President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions “have never been motivated by politics.” The U.S. president is going to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China — their third bilateral meeting this year.