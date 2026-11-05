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MFA Boston to Allow Visitors to Watch Live Conservation of Dutch Painting
By Anna Lee,6 days ago
Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoy’s 17th-century group portrait of an Amsterdam wine guild will be the star of a pop-up restoration studio that museumgoers can peer into. Visitors to the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston can soon watch the year-long restoration process of Nicolaes Eliasz Pickenoy's "The Founders of the Amsterdam Wine Merchants Guild" (1625).