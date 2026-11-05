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Enhanced Group Acquires Controlling Interest In DEAG
By Gideon Gottfried,7 days ago
Enhanced Group Inc., by its own admission “a sports, entertainment and performance products company,” announced that it has entered into definitive exchange agreements with certain shareholders of Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG) to acquire an approximately 77% controlling interest in DEAG, a leading Berlin-headquartered live entertainment and ticketing platform operating across Europe, with a growing presence in the U.S..