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How to Find What Is Making Your Windows PC Slow
4 days ago
If your Windows PC comparatively takes more time to start, application freezes frequently on execution or while opening, browser becomes unresponsive when only a few tabs are open, or the fan makes a loud noise during routine tasks, your system is consuming more resources than it should. The reasons can vary, but common causes are that an application or two is draining your CPU or RAM, low storage space in your system drive, overheating, or compatibility issues with aging hardware.