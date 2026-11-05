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Eiji Aonuma states that Zelda: Ocarina of Time needed a new art style because anything ‘expected’ would have less impact
By Peter Glagowski,5 days ago
Thousands of blogs have been written about how drastically Nintendo altered the art style for the newly released Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. At a first glance, it doesn’t even appear to be the same game as the N64 original, but in true Zelda fashion, this isn’t a new thing for the series. Most games without direct ties to one another often have radically different interpretations of Link, Zelda, and Hyrule. That’s part of the reason why the Ocarina remake looks so differently, at least according to series producer Eiji Aonuma.