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No time to muck around: Understanding foot rot in small ruminants
6 days ago
Usually, in Ohio, springtime is our mud season; however, this fall has been extremely rainy. The increased rainfall has made for a muddy fall. Without any magic wand to remove the mud, foot problems are increasing in our livestock from standing in those wet areas. Sole abscesses, foot rot, and foot scald are all common after spending time in these wet environments.