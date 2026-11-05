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Review – Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition on Switch 2
By Reece Heather,4 days ago
There was a time when the idea of remaking Resident Evil 4 seemed preposterous. The preceding remakes replaced the original fixed-camera scenes with an over-the-shoulder perspective to bring a significantly new experience, but the fourth iteration in Capcom’s flagship horror series was the game that redefined third-person shooters in the first place. The original is perfect, timeless, and available on modern systems, so what could a reimagining offer besides prettier graphics?