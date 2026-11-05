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Massachusetts should not settle for half-measures on children’s online safety
By Matthew Allaire,3 days ago
THIS FALL, a six-member conference committee will decide whether Massachusetts joins the international movement to restrict children’s access to social media. The committee is reconciling a House bill on student mental health that would prohibit children under 14 from holding social media accounts. Separately, the Senate has passed a bill restricting the addictive design features that keep children compulsively engaged. Taken together, the two proposals point toward a stronger policy: Massachusetts should prohibit children under 16 from holding accounts on platforms that employ predatory design features.
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