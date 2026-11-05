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Stellar Blade’s live action Switch 2 launch trailer promises you can ‘Take Eve Everywhere’
By Peter Glagowski,4 days ago
With the release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time today, I completely forgot that Shift Up’s popular 2024 action title Stellar Blade was even releasing on Nintendo Switch 2. Hitting shelves tomorrow, November 6th, 2026, it only makes sense for the company to upload a launch trailer to commemorate the occasion. I didn’t expect it to be a tongue-in-cheek live action trailer, however.