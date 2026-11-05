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Zelda: Ocarina of Time sheet music shared on Nintendo’s official website
By Reece Heather,6 days ago
The official website for the Switch 2 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has shared sheet music for the in-game ocarina songs that Link can play. The sheets on Nintendo’s website cover all 12 of the learnable tunes, and include finger placements to guide users on how to play each one on a real ocarina (including Nintendo’s official Electric Ocarina and Playable Ocarina).