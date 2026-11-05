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Interview: Liani and David Greaves on the Legacy and Memories of ‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’
By August Hammel,6 days ago
In 1972, filmmaker William Greaves invited many of the defining figures of the Harlem Renaissance to Duke Ellington’s townhouse. On the day, Greaves documented the occasion on 16mm, but the footage was never released. Fifty years later, after William Greaves’s death, his son David Greaves and granddaughter Liani Greaves finished the film.