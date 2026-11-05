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Slow Cooker Beef Stew with Red Wine and Yukon Gold Potatoes
By Kalle Bergman,6 days ago
Chuck beef in a slow cooker is one of the best arguments for low-and-slow cooking. Chuck is a tough cut, and 8 to 9 hours on LOW is what gets it fork-tender and deeply flavored. The Yukon Gold potatoes hold their shape without turning to mush. The carrots and celery cook right in the tomato-and-wine broth. Sear the beef cubes properly before they go into the slow cooker. I would not skip that, and I would not crowd the pan either.