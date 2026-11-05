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Podcast: Recapping Manufacturing First 2026
By Kate Bruns,2 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. Is it a coincidence that the Milwaukee Brewers capped their historic World Series run with a victory on the same day as Insight’s 16th annual Manufacturing First Expo & Conference? Explore these questions and more as co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight and Ann Franz of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance recap this year’s event on the latest edition of NEW Manufacturing Insights, sponsored by Stoke RGA.