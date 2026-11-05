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Lakeland University receives $400,000 to address violence and sexual assault
By Aaron Holbrook,4 days ago
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond. Lakeland University has received a three-year grant totaling $400,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of its Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus Program. Lakeland will use...