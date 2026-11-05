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Tri-State college football teams gear up for action-packed weekend matchups
By Matt Gunn-KTVO/KHQA,6 days ago
IOWA, ILLINOIS & MISSOURI— It’s another packed weekend of college football for the Tri-States. The Illinois Fighting Illini host Nebraska on Friday night. On Saturday, Truman State visits William Jewel. Quincy University hosts Upper Iowa. Western Illinois is at Eastern Illinois. The Iowa Hawkeyes visit the Northwestern Wildcats...