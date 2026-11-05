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Mets To Hire Johnny Washington As Co-Hitting Coach
By Darragh McDonald,5 days ago
The Mets are hiring Johnny Washington as a co-hitting coach, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post. He was working for Atlanta in 2026 as minor league hitting coordinator. Washington, 42, was drafted by the Rangers in 2003. He played in that club’s minor league system through 2006 but never played in the majors. He bounced around for a bit, playing some independent and minor league ball, with his last official game action coming in 2009.