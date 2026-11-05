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Medicare Opens Organ Procurement Service Areas to Competition
By Legis1 Editorial,6 days ago
The Department of Health and Human Services is changing Medicare and Medicaid rules governing all 54 organ procurement organizations, allowing service areas to open for competition without first decertifying the organization serving them, effective Jan. 4, 2027. . The rule builds on the tiered outcome-measure framework established in the December...