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FCC Proposes Looser Rules for Ultra-Wideband Wireless Devices
By Legis1 Editorial,6 days ago
The Federal Communications Commission proposes loosening federal rules for manufacturers and users of ultra-wideband devices while protecting incumbent federal and nonfederal spectrum users. . The FCC says it has been operating under "regulation by waiver" and that conditions granted repeatedly since 2004 were never incorporated into its rules. The proposal...