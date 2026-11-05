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"The Caregiver Pause" Helps Caregivers Make Space for Their Own Needs
By Virginia This Morning,6 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Samantha Williams is helping caregivers prioritize their own well-being with her new book, The Caregiver Pause. Inspired by her mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s, the book introduces a four-step practice: pause, breathe, pour and refill. The exercise helps caregivers consider where they are giving their energy, identify their own needs and make space for self-care.
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