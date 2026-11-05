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Richmond High School Arts Program Accepting Applications for 2027
By Virginia This Morning,7 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- A comprehensive high school arts program is accepting applications for its first ninth-grade cohort in 2027. Students can pursue music, theater, dance, visual arts or multimedia arts while participating in rigorous academics, athletics and other parts of the traditional high school experience. The program is housed in a new $170 million facility and is intended to help students develop their artistic skills and confidence.
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