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Circularity Fuels Raises $7 Million Seed Round To Scale Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production From Dairy Biogas
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Circularity Fuels, a Redwood City, California-based renewable fuels company developing technology to convert dairy biogas into sustainable aviation fuel, has raised $7 million in seed funding co-led by Trucks Venture Capital and DCVC. The financing included participation from Sum Ventures and Automotive Ventures, bringing the company’s total funding and grant...