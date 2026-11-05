undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Billd Secures $100 Million Credit Facility From Victory Park Capital To Expand Construction Financing
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Billd, an Austin, Texas-based provider of working capital financing for commercial construction subcontractors, has secured a $100 million credit facility from Victory Park Capital (VPC), a Chicago-based alternative investment firm specializing in private credit and asset-backed finance. The financing will support Billd’s continued growth and expand its ability to provide...