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Nyquis Raises $6.3 Million Seed Round To Improve Grid Monitoring And Wildfire Risk Detection
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Nyquis, a San Francisco-based company developing high-resolution monitoring technology for electrical infrastructure, has raised $6.3 million in seed funding co-led by Gigascale Capital and South Park Commons. Additional investors include Allison Pickens Ventures, Friale, Sovereign’s Capital, Pioneer Fund, Script Capital, and Lost Coast Ventures. The financing will support development...