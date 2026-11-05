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UEFA Europa League Games Today, November 5, 2026: Schedule, Kickoff Times and Where to Watch
By Santiago Leon,2 days ago
The UEFA Europa League returns on Thursday, November 5, 2026, with 17 matches scheduled for Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 league phase. AC Milan, Juventus, Celtic, Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Sunderland are among the clubs in action. In the United States, Europa League matches are available...