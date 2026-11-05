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Our Favorite Picks From The PlayStation Store Early Black Friday Sale
By Mitchell Gassner,4 days ago
Finding discounted games during Black Friday is easy. Narrowing thousands of offers down to something worth playing is where your evening disappears. A bargain stops feeling quite so useful after the fifteenth page of games you have never heard of and probably had good reason to miss. The PlayStation Store Early Black Friday sale runs through November 30, with more titles joining November 16 and some offers ending November 20. To save you the scrolling, we’ve picked 10 games released within the past year that earned PlayStation 5 Metacritic scores above 80. From demanding action RPGs to a musical trip through teenage memories, these are discounts with more going for them than a large percentage sign.