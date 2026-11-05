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Cowboy Raises $5 Million In Seed Funding To Launch AI Agent Marketplace And Developer Platform
By Amit Chowdhry,6 days ago
Cowboy, a New York-based technology company developing infrastructure for autonomous artificial intelligence agents, has emerged from stealth with $5 million in funding and the launch of its AI agent marketplace. The financing included participation from Nebular, Compound, Semantic Ventures, Anagram, Shine Ventures, Uncommon Projects, and several angel investors. Individual backers...