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Ritchie Blackmore Announces Return to Stage With ‘Blackmore’s Night 2027’ Anniversary Tour Dates
By Lyle F,3 days ago
Ritchie Blackmore will return to the stage in March with a limited run of U.S. tour dates after facing health issues over the past two years. The Deep Purple guitarist has scheduled six shows so far with Blackmore’s Night, his medieval and folk music project with his wife, Candice Night. The group has been his main focus for nearly 30 years.