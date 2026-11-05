undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Did Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From International Football? Portugal Career Explained
By Santiago Leon,5 days ago
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending a remarkable 23-year career with Portugal. The 41-year-old confirmed the decision on Thursday, November 5, 2026, after making 234 appearances and scoring 146 goals for his country—both men’s international records. Why Did Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From International Football?