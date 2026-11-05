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Abdul El-Sayed Hits Back at Donald Trump’s ‘Jihadist’ Remark During Fiery The View Appearance
6 days ago
Abdul El-Sayed has addressed the Islamophobic attacks he faced during his Michigan Senate campaign. President Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Ted Cruz repeatedly targeted the Democrat over his Muslim faith during the campaign. Two days after his victory over Republican Mike Rogers, El-Sayed discussed the remarks and explained why he refused to let them define his campaign.