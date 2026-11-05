undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Cherokee Nation expands elder utility, nutrition programs
By Public Radio Tulsa,7 days ago
Cherokee Nation announced an increase in eligibility for the tribe’s low-income elder utility assistance program and new nutrition sites to be built. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed directives to increase eligibility for the tribe’s Elders In Need program, which serves tribal citizens aged 60 and older. The expansion will increase the program’s capacity from 1,400 to 4,200 participants, with a 50 percent increase from $400 to $600 for utility payments. Tribal citizens in north Tulsa now can qualify for the program if they’re eligible for SNAP benefits.
1